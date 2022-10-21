Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance in song ‘Muaai Dihala Rajaji’ goes viral
Bhojpuri bold actress Monalisa's song ‘Muaai Dihala Rajaji’ from the hit movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein with Pawan Singh has crossed 47,191,339 views, and fans are sharing the video on social media- watch it here
Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa's song ‘Muaai Dihala Rajaji’ from the hit movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein has got 47 million views on YouTube so far.
The song features Pawan Singh, one of the popular actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Pawan Singh and Monalisa look amazing in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)
The song is sung by Kalpana Patowary and she also contributed the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta has given the music.
Talking about Monalisa, the actress has over 5.2 million Instagram followers. Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu films and Bhojpuri.
The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach.
Monalisa was last seen alongside her spouse Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Star Plus' Smart Jodi. Monalisa has also been the centre of attention on social media. Also Read: Kim Kardashian net worth: From reality star to entrepreneur
The songs from the film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, which also features Pawan Singh are still going viral even after eight years. The fans still can't get enough of the chart-topping tune. Also Read: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in bikini; flaunts her SEXY body on the beach and on London street