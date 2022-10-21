Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in bikini; flaunts her SEXY body on the beach and on London streets-WATCH

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    SEXY VIDEO: Actress Monalisa is one of the most desirable and sensuous Indian actresses we have in the entertainment industry. Monalisa is one of the boldest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Check out her bikini pictures

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most alluring and seductive performers in the Indian entertainment sector is Monalisa. The actress began her career in regional Bengali and Bhojpuri industries before breaking into prominence in the Hindi TV business following a successful run on the Bigg Boss reality programme.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The show gave her a lot of fresh chances, and the "Nazar" actress hasn't looked back since. Every time Monalisa posts stunning images to her social media accounts, her followers feel the fire and actually go nuts. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Over 5.2 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses among fans. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's dance number Muaai Dihala Rajaji, which was released in 2014, just surpassed 46 million views on YouTube. The song is from the film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, starring Pawan Singh. Even after eight years, the crowd still can't get enough of the chart-topping tune.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is a comprehensive bundle of style, beautiful looks, outstanding acting talents, and a personality that can carry any outfit effortlessly. Also Read: SEXY bikini photos: 5 times Raai Laxmi looked HOT in a two-piece

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Her big fashion choices, toned figure, and acting abilities have always astonished us and her fans. Monalisa, known for her daring persona, is never afraid to show off her well-toned figure in elegant dresses and bikini. Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release RBA

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Had drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Has drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet - adt

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

    7 advantages of using dating apps to find love sur

    7 advantages of using dating apps to find love

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests-ayh

    Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India's R Ashwin in Tests

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon