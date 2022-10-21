Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in bikini; flaunts her SEXY body on the beach and on London streets-WATCH

SEXY VIDEO: Actress Monalisa is one of the most desirable and sensuous Indian actresses we have in the entertainment industry. Monalisa is one of the boldest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Check out her bikini pictures

One of the most alluring and seductive performers in the Indian entertainment sector is Monalisa. The actress began her career in regional Bengali and Bhojpuri industries before breaking into prominence in the Hindi TV business following a successful run on the Bigg Boss reality programme.

The show gave her a lot of fresh chances, and the "Nazar" actress hasn't looked back since. Every time Monalisa posts stunning images to her social media accounts, her followers feel the fire and actually go nuts. (WATCH VIDEO)

Over 5.2 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses among fans. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach.

Monalisa's dance number Muaai Dihala Rajaji, which was released in 2014, just surpassed 46 million views on YouTube. The song is from the film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, starring Pawan Singh. Even after eight years, the crowd still can't get enough of the chart-topping tune.



Monalisa is a comprehensive bundle of style, beautiful looks, outstanding acting talents, and a personality that can carry any outfit effortlessly. Also Read: SEXY bikini photos: 5 times Raai Laxmi looked HOT in a two-piece

