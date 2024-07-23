Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 and have four children together and all four are girls. They proved that age is just a number in their 11-year gap relationship, which is all about fun, support, and unending love. 

    Blake Lively has finally responded to speculations that she and Ryan Reynolds are getting divorced. The actress, who will appear in It Ends With Us next month, posted an intimate selfie and addressed the divorce rumors in the comments area. It all began on Monday, when Blake uploaded a photo from the Deadpool and Wolverine sets, along with a letter expressing her support for Ryan's next MCU release. "Brb, I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds," she began her note.

    While the pair appeared to be in love, a social media follower notified Blake about divorce rumors circulating online. Blake and Ryan then appeared together on the red carpet for the Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere in New York. Ryan couldn't keep his gaze away from Blake at the occasion, rejecting any rumors of a prospective divorce that had surfaced online.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' romance sprang out of a large film set. On a fateful day in 2010, the two crossed paths while filming Green Lantern, and things quickly became amorous. They married in 2012 and have four children together and all four are girls. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove that age is just a number in their 11-year relationship, which is all about fun, support, and unending love. 

    About Ryan Rodney

    Ryan Rodney Reynolds OBC is a Canadian-American actor, producer, and businessman. He began his career in the Canadian teen serial opera Hillside, where he played minor roles before obtaining the lead role in the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl, which ran from 1998 to 2001. 

    Ryan Rodney's first marriage

    Scarlett Johansson and Reynolds got engaged in May 2008. In September, the couple married in a forest resort on Vancouver Island, Canada. Reynolds' representative, Meredith O'Sullivan, confirmed the news to People. This was both performers' first marriage.

