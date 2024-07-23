Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacts to FM Sitharaman's 7th Budget, highlights relief fund for Himachal Pradesh

    Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, breaking the record established by previous Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This is also the first budget by the BJP-led NDA government since their re-election in June.
     

    Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacts to FM Sitharaman's 7th Budget, highlights relief fund for Himachal Pradesh
    Kangana Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress was pleased with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation on Tuesday. This was her eighth fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, breaking the record set by previous Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This is also the first budget the BJP-led NDA government presented following their re-election in June. Following the budget presentation, Kangana was seen outside Parliament, indicating that a relief fund had been given to Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the actress stated, "Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget."

    The budget prioritised nine areas: agriculture productivity and resilience, employment and skill development, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, R&D, and next-generation reforms.

    Kangana made news a month ago when she was slapped by CISF policeman Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh Airport while on her route to Parliament in Delhi.

    She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, defeating Congress contender Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in the Mandi constituency.

    On the film front, Kangana is preparing for the release of her long-awaited directorial Emergency on September 6, 2024. Kangana portrays Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister. Emergency was originally scheduled to be released on June 14, but she is currently awaiting a new release date due to political commitments.

    The film features significant parts from Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. It is set in one of India's most turbulent political times and claims to depict historical events. 

