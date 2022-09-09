Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom song goes viral (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    The Bhojpuri song ‘A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka’ video featuring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, creates social media buzz; fans take a look 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a big celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry. He continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing with comments over the Bhojpuri song "A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are trending. The number of times this music has been seen more than 6,694,367. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    And viewers are excited and reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both the celebs have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the hit Bhojpuri film Coolie No.1. Besides Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, the film also features Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh and Mahesh Acharya. Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The movie is directed by Lal Babu Pandit and producer Surendra Prasad. Also Read: Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

