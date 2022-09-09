Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's BOLD bedroom song goes viral (WATCH)
The Bhojpuri song ‘A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka’ video featuring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, creates social media buzz; fans take a look
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Khesari Lal Yadav is a big celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry. He continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.
Khesari Lal Yadav's music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing with comments over the Bhojpuri song "A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are trending. The number of times this music has been seen more than 6,694,367.
And viewers are excited and reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.
In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans.
Both the celebs have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.
The song is from the hit Bhojpuri film Coolie No.1. Besides Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, the film also features Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh and Mahesh Acharya. Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film
The movie is directed by Lal Babu Pandit and producer Surendra Prasad. Also Read: Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'