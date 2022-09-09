Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    What they (those trying to degrade a movie intentionally) are doing is extremely wrong. Good cinema must be promoted. Good cinema must run," Mohanlal said in an exclusive conversation

    Sep 9, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Attempts to degrade a movie intentionally is not the right thing to do, considering that any cinema or creation has a lot of pain going into it, Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal said in an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network.

    "This has happened to us as well. If you ask me why it happened, I will not have an answer for it. This is not the right thing to do. Any creation or cinema has a lot of pain going into it. Social media platforms can be used for anything. In the past, we would wait to read a critique about our films in a magazine or a newspaper. But now, that is not the case. Anything can be written about cinema. There are many who watch the movies after reading all that's written (online). So what they are doing is extremely wrong. Good cinema must be promoted," the actor said.

    The Padma Bhushan recipient's remarks came in the backdrop of a number of Bollywood films facing boycott calls on social media. The latest film to face the boycott calls is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'. Earlier, another Ranbir-starrer 'Shamshera', Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' faced the brunt of the boycott trend. 

    According to industry sources, negative social media diatribe has some impact on the box office business. However, they also say that the percentage of movie-goers who get swayed by the boycott calls on social media is limited. The bigger impact is when the mainstream media zooms in on the boycott calls. 

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Also Read: Did 'boycott calls' have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film?

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Top Stories

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Must See

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast
    Defence

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath
    India News

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath