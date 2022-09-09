Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

What they (those trying to degrade a movie intentionally) are doing is extremely wrong. Good cinema must be promoted. Good cinema must run," Mohanlal said in an exclusive conversation

Attempts to degrade a movie intentionally is not the right thing to do, considering that any cinema or creation has a lot of pain going into it, Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal said in an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network.

"This has happened to us as well. If you ask me why it happened, I will not have an answer for it. This is not the right thing to do. Any creation or cinema has a lot of pain going into it. Social media platforms can be used for anything. In the past, we would wait to read a critique about our films in a magazine or a newspaper. But now, that is not the case. Anything can be written about cinema. There are many who watch the movies after reading all that's written (online). So what they are doing is extremely wrong. Good cinema must be promoted," the actor said.

The Padma Bhushan recipient's remarks came in the backdrop of a number of Bollywood films facing boycott calls on social media. The latest film to face the boycott calls is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'. Earlier, another Ranbir-starrer 'Shamshera', Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' faced the brunt of the boycott trend.

According to industry sources, negative social media diatribe has some impact on the box office business. However, they also say that the percentage of movie-goers who get swayed by the boycott calls on social media is limited. The bigger impact is when the mainstream media zooms in on the boycott calls.

