    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's dance moves in ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pradeep Pandey's song 'Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke' from the movie Love Vivah.com goes viral on social media and YouTube; watch

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri movie has risen in popularity over the years, and their stars are becoming increasingly well-known outside of the country. Pradeep Pandey, aka "Chintu," and Kajal Raghwani's most recent song, "Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke," by one of the industry's most well-known actors, have gone popular online.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's scorching chemistry has lighted up the stage, leaving onlookers speechless. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani appear in the song. The actress, clad in a crimson bralette and thigh-slit skirt, is well-known for her stunning beauty and exceptional performing skills.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani's colourful and sexy clothing fits her dance motions well. She moves effortlessly in rhythm with the music, increasing the speed and heightening the audience's delight.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other hand, Pradeep Pandey keeps pace with her movements. He is renowned for his flexibility as an actor and has repeatedly dazzled the audience with his superb acting abilities. He demonstrates in this song that he is not only a great actor but also a great dancer. He and Kajal Raghwani have an undeniable on-screen chemistry that makes them a fan favourites.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans have admired their extraordinary talent and fearless and appealing on-screen demeanour. It is impossible to ignore Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani’s scorching chemistry in “Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke.” Also Read: Disha Patani SEXY, BOLD photos: Actress flaunts her perfect abs in bikini top-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song’s success as a chart-topper in the Bhojpuri business comes as no surprise, and we can’t wait to see more of these artists performing together. Also Read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

