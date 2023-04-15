Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's dance moves in ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH

Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pradeep Pandey's song 'Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke' from the movie Love Vivah.com goes viral on social media and YouTube; watch

Bhojpuri movie has risen in popularity over the years, and their stars are becoming increasingly well-known outside of the country. Pradeep Pandey, aka "Chintu," and Kajal Raghwani's most recent song, "Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke," by one of the industry's most well-known actors, have gone popular online.



Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's scorching chemistry has lighted up the stage, leaving onlookers speechless. (WATCH VIDEO)

Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani appear in the song. The actress, clad in a crimson bralette and thigh-slit skirt, is well-known for her stunning beauty and exceptional performing skills.

Kajal Raghwani's colourful and sexy clothing fits her dance motions well. She moves effortlessly in rhythm with the music, increasing the speed and heightening the audience's delight.

On the other hand, Pradeep Pandey keeps pace with her movements. He is renowned for his flexibility as an actor and has repeatedly dazzled the audience with his superb acting abilities. He demonstrates in this song that he is not only a great actor but also a great dancer. He and Kajal Raghwani have an undeniable on-screen chemistry that makes them a fan favourites.

Fans have admired their extraordinary talent and fearless and appealing on-screen demeanour. It is impossible to ignore Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's scorching chemistry in "Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke."

