    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    Since they began dating on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have set relationship goals for their fans and well-wishers. However, a video currently doing the rounds amid their breakup rumours is the talk of the town now.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    One of the most adored couples in the television industry is the acting duo of Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra. Since they began dating Bigg Boss 15, they have established relationship objectives for their followers. A cryptic post from the actor sparked rumours about their purported breakup, which have been making headlines for a few weeks. A video of them having a good time at a party has leaked online.

    Fans of TejRan are ecstatic after seeing a video of them sensually dancing at a party to the love song "Tum Hi Ho" by Arijit Singh from the film Aashiqui 2 go viral on social media. The players, dressed in black, complement one another as they dominate the dance floor. Internet users are gushing nonstop over their chemistry.

    Check out the post here:

    Speaking about the rumours, Karan used Twitter to share a mysterious message that had their admirers wondering if it was a subtle jab at his girlfriend. He explained in the form of a shayari how someone's standing wouldn't have decreased if they had correctly expressed their feelings and refused to be arrogant. His tweet had devastated his followers, and many wondered in the comments if the marriage was going through a trying time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Professional Front: Speaking of their ongoing projects, Tejasswi is the star of 'Naagin 6', portraying Pratha's daughter Prarthana. In contrast, Karan plays a vital role in the fantasy drama 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', in which two werewolf brothers fall in love with a young human girl. In the supernatural drama, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh also appear. Both television series are avidly viewed by viewers and are shown on Colors.  

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
