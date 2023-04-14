Disha Patani SEXY, BOLD photos: Actress flaunts her perfect abs in bikini top-take a look

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani's recent Instagram images in a black bra have taken the internet by storm. Her stunning photos may be seen here.

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani's recent Instagram images are stunning. The actress became viral on social media after posing for seductive photos in nothing but a black bra.

    Disha Patani, who draws news for her daring costumes every time she steps out of her house, turned heads with erotic images taken by her new bestie Mouni Roy when they were on tour in the United States.
     

    Disha Patani previously made news for wearing a provocative saree to the NMACC fashion gala. Disha came to the event in Mumbai wearing a stunning silver saree with a matching strapless bra. The actress accessorised her ensemble with danglers and beach waves on her hair.
     

    Previously, the actress set the internet on fire when she tweeted a photo of herself wearing a bikini suit with distinctive leopard designs. Disha flaunted her toned physique in a mirror selfie.
     

    Disha's stunning image went viral on social media, gaining thousands of views and hundreds of comments. Fans also praised the singer's authenticity on the microblogging site, showcasing her hourglass shape and proudly displaying her stretch marks. 

    In terms of employment, she was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

    Disha Patani will next be featured in Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

    The film is presently under development and is set to be released on July 7, 2023. Aside from that, she is working on Project K and an unnamed Siva feature.
     

    Disha, who recently took part in Akshay Kumar's 'The Entertainment Tour,' drew notice for her friendship with Mouni Roy, who was also on tour. Also Read: Mouni Roy's BOLD looks in black SEXY top with high-slit skirt sets Instagram ablaze

    The two B-Town ladies uploaded multiple images and videos from their North American adventures on social media, fulfilling certain friendship goals. Also Read: Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

