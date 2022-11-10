Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT rain dance on 'Tani Chhoo La’ goes viral on YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song Dinesh Lal Yadav from the film Beta goes viral on YouTube and social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

These days, Bhojpuri songs are popular, and the public is quite enamoured with them. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily.

A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. (WATCH VIDEO)



The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Tani Chhoo La" is popular among Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.

The duo alone is enough to destroy the song, music video, or movie completely. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

Fans love the duo's chemistry in the song and gave positive comments. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.



This tremendous song of Nirahua and Amrapali has received more than 6.3 million views so far. In the Bhojpuri industry, Nirahua and Amrapali both are loved together they are known as power pack Jodi.

On the other hand, if we talk about Bhojpuri Industry is also gaining fame with big-budget films. This video is receiving a great response.