Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh looks HOT in red saree, seduces Pawan Singh in ‘Dolha Patti’ song- WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's song "Dolha Patti" featuring Pawan Singh goes viral because of their sexy dance movies- take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh: The popularity of the Bhojpuri film business is skyrocketing among viewers. The power couple in the industry, especially superstars Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, is one of the most adored and popular ones.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. The song "Dolha Patti" is attracting listeners' attention on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune.

This song spreads quickly on social media and internet users like this couple's chemistry in the video. Up to this point, 6 million people have watched the video. This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh.

