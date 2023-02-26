Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY Holi video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's old romantic song ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh, who are no longer seen together, never cease to wow fans with their old songs and videos. Take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among audiences. Bhojpuri music and videos are quite popular these days.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the most adored on-screen pair, who are no longer seen together, never cease to wow fans with their classic songs and videos. Their Holi bedroom passion is once again smashing all records. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this video, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are setting fire to the bedroom. During Holi song, the on-screen duo is shown flirting and romancing one another.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's chemistry in the song 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji' drives everyone insane.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh looks lovely in a long blue gown, while Pawan Singh is dressed in yellow and white vests. The duo is igniting the Internet while also setting lofty ambitions for the Holi extravaganza.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's Holi dancing video has gone viral. The duo is no longer seen together owing to their breakup, but their old videos continue to make news. Also Read: HOT photos of Rubina Dilaik: TV actress dons BOLD plunging neckline outfit; SEE PICS

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video has currently earned 9.9 million views. People are also showing their appreciation in the comments section.  Also Read: Is Urfi Javed India's Lada Gaga? Check out her latest bold and SEXY pictures NOW

