HOT photos of Rubina Dilaik: TV actress dons BOLD plunging neckline outfit; SEE PICS

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Rubina Dilaik is making heads turn with her sultry and scintillating golden cutout ensemble outfit. The actress looks captivating and alluring in her latest photoshoot.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    The Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV icon Rubina Dilaik has been making waves in tinsel town with her hit songs and appearances in the city that elevate fashion. Here are the hottest pictures that are raising the temperature of the 'gram.

    ALSO READ: Maanvi Gagroo, Varun Kumar Wedding reception: Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Avinash Tiwary attend starry bash

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik looks scorching hot in a golden dress that flaunts her cleavage and toned physique to her fans on Instagram.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik flaunts her curves in the golden and silver detailing work ensemble cutout outfit. Rubina Dilaik's Instagram posts always go viral and her fans always shower their love on her hot and alluring outfits.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik flaunts her curves in the golden and silver detailing work ensemble cutout outfit. She has kept open hair and used a bold red lip color to enhance her outfit with no jewelry. The outfit showcases her toned legs as well.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik poses sexily, showing off her curves. She gives a dose of allure and hotness to the netizens and fans in this outfit, elevating the fashion level on the 'gram.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik looks stylish and sexy in the sequin bralette and white trousers with a white sun hat. She is giving a sexy pose in the picture over here.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik looks stellar in the bottle green-colored dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

    ALSO READ: Style Icon Urfi Javed unites with same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look

