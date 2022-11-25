Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhediya Leaked: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites: Bhediya has been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film, is also available.

    After getting bitten by a wolf in the woods of Arunachal, Bhaskar notices changes in himself. Amid numerous surprises, turns, and chuckles, Bhaskar and his pals search for solutions as he changes into a shape-shifting werewolf. 
     

    The Bhediya movie has been pirated and is now accessible online on sites like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegraph, and tamilmv. The movie from the theatres on opening day is often recorded on these websites and then uploaded online for visitors. 
     

    Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya has received its initial reviews, and they are mainly favourable. Varun plays a guy named Bhaskar in the movie directed by Amar Kaushik, set to transform being bitten by a wolf. As Bhaskar and his friends look for the answers, a series of surprises turn, and hilarity follows. Also Read: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    For his "excellent" and "earnest" performance in the movie, Varun has received accolades. Bhediya was described as "captivating" by cinema trade expert Taran Adarsh, “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that’s meant for big screen viewing… Recommended!" Also Read: Bhediya review: Is Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film worth your time and money?

    Unfortunately, the film is out on some nauseous Torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz just after a few hours after the film's release in theatres. The movie is also avabalaval for downloads in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. However, some fake links are circulating the internet disguised as the full movie, which contain viruses and other malware. Even while members of the film business and cyber officials attempt to prevent piracy, such actions must be stopped.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

