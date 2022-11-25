Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Fans have been anticipating Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's collaboration on Sharkar's film RC 15 since it was announced. The stars are now filming in New Zealand
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan is currently busy with director S Shankar's next, named RC15. At the moment, the team is shooting in New Zealand. They will be filming a special themed dance number during the outdoor shoot, picturing the lead pair, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. 

    According to rumours, dancers from other countries have also been enlisted for this particular routine. The movie's leading woman has since posted a photo of herself and the RRR actor eating delectable burgers on her Instagram account.

    These two actors looked adorable as they channelled their inner foodies. Sharing the picture, Kiara Advani captioned the post, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand." Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the movie, while dance master Jani Master is choreographing the upbeat numbers.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Kiara has demonstrated her flexibility with two consecutively successful films. The fact that she would soon be working on Shankar's Pan-India project RC 15 was publicised a few months ago. The actors have already started filming, and fans are quite eager to watch the movie. The actress has reportedly been filming in New Zealand with Ram Charan, and she just shared a photo from the set with the RRR.

    Dil Raju and Sirish have funded RC15 under the name Sri Venkateswara Creations. Along with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah plays a crucial part in the much anticipated drama, which also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

    While Tirru is cranking the camera for the movie, director Karthik Subbaraju has written the engrossing tale for 

    For his forthcoming drama, Ram Charan will assume a new appearance. He recently shared a photo of himself with renowned hairdresser Aalim Hakim, flashing a glimpse of his new cool persona. 

    The celebrity posed while wearing a green hoodie, black jeans, black sunglasses, a trim beard, and sliders with socks. The fans were in awe with Ram Charan's most recent appearance. According to rumours, the Acharya actor would play an IAS official in the movie.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
