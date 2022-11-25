Bhediya review: Is Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film worth your time and money? Read this

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D today, November 25.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya has received its initial reviews, and they are mainly favourable. Varun plays a guy named Bhaskar in the movie directed by Amar Kaushik set to transform being bitten by a wolf. As Bhaskar and his friends look for the answers, a series of surprises turns, and hilarity follow.



For his "excellent" and "earnest" performance in the movie, Varun has received accolades. Bhediya was described as "captivating" by cinema trade expert Taran Adarsh, “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that’s meant for big screen viewing… Recommended!"



Another user tweeted, “Watched #Bhediya and I can’t remember the last time I laughed so much during a film. Entertaining, intriguing, fabulous comedy, class VFX, novel concept, imp message yet not preachy.



@Varun_dvn is in top form. @nowitsabhi and #DeepakDobriyal are hilarious." (sic) While a third user wrote, “Amar Kaushik does it again after Stree and Bala. He creates a spooky environment using the mythology surrounding warewolf. Varun Dhawan is top notch as shape shifting wolf. Kriti Sanon excels in dramedy."



The movie establishes lycan (werewolf) legend in India and successfully blends the rest of the nation's perspective on the Northeast.

