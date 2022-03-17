Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian; these celebs got a nose job done

Bella Hadid revealed how she regrets the nose job she got done at the age of 14. But she ain’t the only celebrity from the West who has gone under the knife. Check out who else went through the surgery.

Whether it is India or the West, a whole lot of celebrities have undergone the knife to sculpt their natural beauty with the help of plastic surgery in order to enhance their facial features. While some may have agreed to undergo plastic surgery, many neither accepted it nor denied it. However, the changes were quite visible on their faces. The focus on plastic surgery became a part of the news once again when Bella Hadid spoke of her nose job. Here is a list of a few celebrities from the Western world who have undergone cosmetics surgery in the past; see their pics.

In recent revelations, Bella Hadid revealed that she regrets getting a nose job done at the age of 14. The supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, has since then been receiving flak for Bella’s comments on her nose job. Bella has often been alleged of undergoing the knife for her eyes and lips as well. However, she revealed that she only got a nose job done and nothing else. ALSO READ: Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, read to know what happened

Jennifer Aniston is rumoured to have got a rhinoplasty surgery in the initial days of her career. Jen’s nose job brought just some subtle changes to her nose’s shape.

Khloe Kardashian, the sister of Kim Kardashian, has got a nose job done in the past. Khloe once accepted undergoing the knife for her nose. She said that people think she never talks about it, but it is because no one ever asked her about him. ALSO READ: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

Katy Perry has also taken injections in the past. She once accepted taking a laser treatment as well as injections for her under eye for dark circles. However, she claimed that all her “assets are real”.

Cardi B is known to have undergone various treatments in the past. She claimed to get her breasts augmented as well as getting illegal injections in her butt. “I was desperate to have a bigger ass.” She reportedly once said in an interview.

Nicole Kidman in the year 2013 had said that she did get a botox done. She said so during an interview with The Huffington Post.

