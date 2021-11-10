  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, read to know what happened

    Supermodel Bella Hadid’s crying selfies has shattered the hearts of many. Hadid shared several sobbing pictures of her on social media that has spoken volumes about the ‘pain’ she must be going through. What exactly did happen? Read on to know the details.

    Bella Hadid shared crying selfies, read to know what happened drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 9:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    American supermodel Bella Hadid whose always garner millions of hearts for her jaw-dropping looks. This time around when Hadid took to her social media to post her pictures, the post has stirred an important discussion on the internet. Heartbreaking pictures of Hadid with tears flowing down from her eyes has got us all talking. The 25-year-old model spoke about her struggles with mental health on Instagram. Along with her sobbing pictures, Hadid posted a video of Willow Smith saying how she does not feel good enough about herself at times.

    Hadid went on talking about confusion and insecurity that we often face time and again in our lives. She spoke about how people felt insecure and confused, as well as anxious, and tried to cover it up in ways. Previously, Hadid has gone on to talk about how she battled anxiety and depression in her teenage days. She also reminded her millions of Instagram followers as to how social media is not real. Adding more to her long post, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid shared how the ‘teary pictures’ of her define her every night, for the last few years.

    See her post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    ALSO READ: Bella Hadid in 'FRONTLESS' gown; flaunts her golden lung necklace (Pictures Inside)

    Sparking the discussion on mental health and mental wellbeing once again, Hadid further reminded her followers that chemical imbalance and mental illness are not “linear”, adding that anxiety and helplessness once stopped, can return. Hadid also revealed in her post about having “enough breakdown and burnouts” throughout her life. She also stressed that mental health can be better if one knows how to identify his/her stress, triggering factors, traumas, and joy, urging people to work harder on themselves.

    ALSO READ: Bam! Supermodel loses control, falls flat on the ramp

    Since her post, several celebrities including her model sister Gigi, have appreciated Hadid for her voicing out a strong note on mental health. At the beginning of this year, Hadid had taken her time off from social media in order to focus on her mental health.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 9:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Vicky Kaushal eat live crab in Bear Grylls show?

    Did Vicky Kaushal eat live crab in Bear Grylls show?

    Video Icon
    Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland speaks about the big return here is what is said drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland speaks about the big ‘return’; here is what said

    Video Icon
    Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side

    Video Icon
    Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here drb

    Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here

    Video Icon
    First look from Monster out PIC INSIDE

    Mohanlal's first look from Monster out [PIC INSIDE]

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases Details inside gcw

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Video Icon
    Did Vicky Kaushal eat live crab in Bear Grylls show?

    Did Vicky Kaushal eat live crab in Bear Grylls show?

    Video Icon
    TikTok most downloaded non gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations gcw

    TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations

    Video Icon
    Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland speaks about the big return here is what is said drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland speaks about the big ‘return’; here is what said

    Video Icon
    Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon