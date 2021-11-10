Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, read to know what happened

Supermodel Bella Hadid’s crying selfies has shattered the hearts of many. Hadid shared several sobbing pictures of her on social media that has spoken volumes about the ‘pain’ she must be going through. What exactly did happen? Read on to know the details.

American supermodel Bella Hadid whose always garner millions of hearts for her jaw-dropping looks. This time around when Hadid took to her social media to post her pictures, the post has stirred an important discussion on the internet. Heartbreaking pictures of Hadid with tears flowing down from her eyes has got us all talking. The 25-year-old model spoke about her struggles with mental health on Instagram. Along with her sobbing pictures, Hadid posted a video of Willow Smith saying how she does not feel good enough about herself at times.

Hadid went on talking about confusion and insecurity that we often face time and again in our lives. She spoke about how people felt insecure and confused, as well as anxious, and tried to cover it up in ways. Previously, Hadid has gone on to talk about how she battled anxiety and depression in her teenage days. She also reminded her millions of Instagram followers as to how social media is not real. Adding more to her long post, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid shared how the ‘teary pictures’ of her define her every night, for the last few years.

See her post here:

Sparking the discussion on mental health and mental wellbeing once again, Hadid further reminded her followers that chemical imbalance and mental illness are not “linear”, adding that anxiety and helplessness once stopped, can return. Hadid also revealed in her post about having “enough breakdown and burnouts” throughout her life. She also stressed that mental health can be better if one knows how to identify his/her stress, triggering factors, traumas, and joy, urging people to work harder on themselves.

Since her post, several celebrities including her model sister Gigi, have appreciated Hadid for her voicing out a strong note on mental health. At the beginning of this year, Hadid had taken her time off from social media in order to focus on her mental health.