    Before watching Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, watch these 5 Bollywood films on infidelity

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 8:46 PM IST
    'Gehraiyaan' featuring Deepika Padukone is all set for release; let us look at some of the best Bollywood films on the theme of infidelity.

    Bollywood film Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa is all set to be released on February 11. Going through the trailer we can say that the film is about infidelity. The film revolves around a complicated relationship centred on infidelity.
     

    Previously in Hindi films, we have seen 'happy ending' and 'happily-ever-after' endings, but do we really have such rosy-rosy conclusions in real life? No.  So, this film is one of the examples where we can see the complexity of human emotions and desires. Gehraiyaan is not the first film that shows infidelity in Bollywood. Here are a few more examples. Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it

    Murder: The film features Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, and Ashmit Patel. The movie was inspired by the Hollywood film 'Unfaithful'. Filmmaker Anurag Basu directed Murder, and it was a box-office hit.
     

    Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. Karan Johar directed Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the film was a slight look at extramarital affairs and the impression of happy marriages.
     

    Biwi No.1: The was a rom-com directed by David Dhawan featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. Th story is about a happy couple Salman and his housewife Karisma. And things change when a model (Sushmita Sen) comes into their lives. 
     

    Silsila: This hit film featured Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. This Yash Chopra's romantic drama was about an extramarital affair between Amitabh Bachchan, a married man, and Chandni, his past love. The film became one of the most famous films of its time, and its songs were also blockbusters.
     

    Haseen Dilruba: The film was released last year on Netflix. The movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan and Vikrant Massey. Haseen Dillruba was one of the most-watched Hindi films on the OTT platform in 2021. The story is about Rani (Taapsee), who fell in love with her husband Rishabh's (Vikrant) cousin Neel (Harshvardhan). Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kapil Sharma at Gehraiyaan special screening

