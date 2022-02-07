  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Why Gehraiyaan is a game-changer featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa? Why should you watch it? Read this to know (Written By Richa Barua)

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    After the massive success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana's Pushpa, the Hindi film industry is currently caught in the one-trick mindset of remaking South films. And Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan might work as a wake-up call for Bollywood film lovers. With a new concept and full of human emotions, Deepika called her character (Alisha) “raw and real.”
     

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    The movie can be a game-changer for the Hindi film industry to 'work on' such visions and the stars too, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Previously in Bollywood, we have seen 'happy ending' and 'happily-ever-after' endings but in real life do we really have such rosy-rosy conclusions? No. So, this film is one of the examples where we can see the complexity of human emotions and desires. Here are 7 reasons to watch Gehraiyaan this weekend.
     

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Cast: The movie has four main characters like Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and her partner Karan's (Dhairya Karwa) Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Deepika talked about her role in an interview and how it is different from her other roles like Piku, Veronica, or even a Tara? To this, she said, "It is very difficult to say, all I can say the something I haven't done before. Yes, I have done films and characters that are from love stories or relationship dramas." 

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Story: From the trailer, we learned that Gehraiyaan is a film about infidelity in a relationship. 'Gehraiyaan's plot revolves around a complicated relationship centred on affair. In the trailer, we saw Alisha and Zain getting attracted to each other, leading to a hush-hush relationship. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry is worth watching. 
     

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Crew: Gehraiyaan is director by Shakun Batra. He is a phenomenal filmmaker. With films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons under his belt, his take on the complexities of relationships is superior to anyone else in Bollywood. The film also has intimacy director Dar Gai, who helped the actors and directors choreograph safe and consensual intimate scenes in films.

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Dialogues and script: The element is an essential part of the movie. The film is written by Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The movie has some dialogues that will make you re-think your emotions in your relationships; it means the movie will keep you hooked and invested. Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh has to say; actress reveals

     

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Modern relationship: This film will give you an interesting and new take on infidelity. Gehraiyaan highlights the complexities it is a refreshing take on the concept of relationship/shaadi. Not many Indian filmmakers have the guts to look beyond the 'happy ever after'. Gehraiyaan deep dives into telling the story past the 'I Love You's and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi or Hum Saath-Saath Hain most on-big screen. Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it RCB

    Music: Gehraiyaan music successfully captured the essence of the deep sea. The music is slow and therapeutic—the lyrics essay complexity of love and relationships. The soulful music is by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. Ankur Tewari wonderfully pens the lyrics.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote Bachchan Pandey at Kapil Sharma show Here is what we know drb

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in conspiracy case-dnm

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in 2017 actress sexual assault case

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar-ycb

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh-ycb

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen RCB

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote Bachchan Pandey at Kapil Sharma show Here is what we know drb

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    In Lok Sabha PM Modi slams Congress ahankaar gcw

    In Lok Sabha, PM Modi slams Congress 'ahankaar'

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing after sexual assault claims, breaks her silence-ayh

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing after sexual assault claims, breaks her silence

    SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against High Court stay on private quotas - ADT

    SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against High Court stay on private quotas

    UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP's Sabhawati Shukla pitted against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat

    Recent Videos

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram Singh strike sinks Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon