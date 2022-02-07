Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan all set to release; here are 7 reasons to watch it

Why Gehraiyaan is a game-changer featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa? Why should you watch it? Read this to know (Written By Richa Barua)

After the massive success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana's Pushpa, the Hindi film industry is currently caught in the one-trick mindset of remaking South films. And Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan might work as a wake-up call for Bollywood film lovers. With a new concept and full of human emotions, Deepika called her character (Alisha) “raw and real.”



The movie can be a game-changer for the Hindi film industry to 'work on' such visions and the stars too, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Previously in Bollywood, we have seen 'happy ending' and 'happily-ever-after' endings but in real life do we really have such rosy-rosy conclusions? No. So, this film is one of the examples where we can see the complexity of human emotions and desires. Here are 7 reasons to watch Gehraiyaan this weekend.



Cast: The movie has four main characters like Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and her partner Karan's (Dhairya Karwa) Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Deepika talked about her role in an interview and how it is different from her other roles like Piku, Veronica, or even a Tara? To this, she said, "It is very difficult to say, all I can say the something I haven't done before. Yes, I have done films and characters that are from love stories or relationship dramas."

Story: From the trailer, we learned that Gehraiyaan is a film about infidelity in a relationship. 'Gehraiyaan's plot revolves around a complicated relationship centred on affair. In the trailer, we saw Alisha and Zain getting attracted to each other, leading to a hush-hush relationship. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry is worth watching.



Crew: Gehraiyaan is director by Shakun Batra. He is a phenomenal filmmaker. With films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons under his belt, his take on the complexities of relationships is superior to anyone else in Bollywood. The film also has intimacy director Dar Gai, who helped the actors and directors choreograph safe and consensual intimate scenes in films.

Dialogues and script: The element is an essential part of the movie. The film is written by Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The movie has some dialogues that will make you re-think your emotions in your relationships; it means the movie will keep you hooked and invested.

Modern relationship: This film will give you an interesting and new take on infidelity. Gehraiyaan highlights the complexities it is a refreshing take on the concept of relationship/shaadi. Not many Indian filmmakers have the guts to look beyond the 'happy ever after'. Gehraiyaan deep dives into telling the story past the 'I Love You's and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi or Hum Saath-Saath Hain most on-big screen.