Nagarjuna shares photos from Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding; welcomes daughter-in-law in family

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala got married today at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding was steeped in Telugu traditions and cultural celebration. The Akkineni family invited the whose who of Tollywood and celebration peaked tonight

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot today at the iconic studio of the Akkineni family, Annapurna Studios at Hyderabad. The venue was set up by Nagarjuna's father Akkineni Nageswara Rao and has been a legacy property for the Akkineni family. The marriage coincided with the centenary celebrations of ANR, adding a deeply emotional layer to the occasion

Chay's father Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his heartfelt joy on Instagram. He shared the official pictures of the wedding. He elaborated on how special the occasion was and how special it was to start their journey with the blessings of ANR's statue. Nagarjuna welcomed Sobhita into the family thanking her for the immense joy she brought into their lives

In the shared photos, Naga Chaitanya exuded elegance in an ivory sherwani paired with a silk shawl, while Sobhita dazzled in a gold saree adorned with temple jewelry. Their radiant smiles and traditional outfits perfectly reflected the grandeur of the occasion. A floral backdrop, along with the beaming presence of Nagarjuna, added to the charm of the celebration

The wedding saw the presence of Tollywood’s most prominent figures, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Nayanthara, and PV Sindhu. The gathering was filled with love and laughter, making it a cherished memory for the Akkineni family and their guests

The wedding not only celebrated the union of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala but also honored the Akkineni family's rich legacy. With Annapurna Studios as the venue and ANR’s centenary adding significance, the event beautifully merged familial traditions with contemporary joy

