Daktronics Stock Jumps To Record High On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Optimism Grows

Q2 saw record cash flow for Daktronics, with $43.3 million for the quarter and $62.8 million for the year’s first half.

Daktronics Stock Jumps To Record High On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Optimism Grows
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 12:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 12:15 AM IST

Daktronics stock jumped over 15% to a record high of $19.81 in mid-day trading on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Daktronics, known for manufacturing large signs and displays,  reported earnings of $0.22 per share, exceeding the expected $0.17. 

The company also saw a notable increase in sales and record cash flow, despite facing some operational challenges.

It recently gained traction on social media for its installations at the L.A. Clippers' Intuit Dome and the Miami HEAT’s Kaseya Center.

Sales reached $208.33 million, a 4.5% increase from the same period last year, and exceeded analysts’ expectations of $199.99 million. 

The uptick was primarily driven by strong demand in the Commercial, Live Events, and Transportation business units, offset by weaker sales in the High School Park and Recreation and International sectors.

Net income surged to $21.4 million, a sharp rise from just $2.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Screenshot 2024-12-04 125833.png Daktronics Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 4 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, along with an uptick in chatter within the ‘extremely high’ territory.

Perhaps the most notable highlight from Daktronics' second-quarter results was the company’s record cash flow from operations, which reached $43.3 million for the quarter and $62.8 million for the first half of the fiscal year. 

Its product order backlog continued to decline, from $267.2 million at the end of Q1 to $236 million at the end of Q2. 

“We continue to execute on our business transformation plan, aiming to grow revenue faster than the market, expand margins, and generate returns on capital in the mid-to-high teens,” Kurtenbach said in a statement.

Daktronics, which began its search for a new CFO alongside announcing its transformation efforts in October, saw 3.3% year-over-year increase in order growth but a 3.3% decrease sequentially. 

Although the order variability is typical for Daktronics' large project business, the company's focus on expanding digital solutions has positioned it for continued growth, according to Kurtenbach.

Daktronics' stock price has more than doubled so far this year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

UnitedHealth Stock Draws Retail’s Attention After Executive Fatally Shot In NYC Amid Investor Day, Sparks Debate

UnitedHealth Stock Draws Retail’s Attention After Executive Fatally Shot In NYC Amid Investor Day, Sparks Debate

Recent Stories

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride stuns in regal saree; Chay wears traditional veshti ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride stuns in regal saree; Chay wears traditional veshti

Nagarjuna shares photos from Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding; welcomes daughter-in-law in family ATG

Nagarjuna shares photos from Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding; welcomes daughter-in-law in family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon