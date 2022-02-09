  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone to Kapil Sharma at Gehraiyaan special screening

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
    Deepika Padukone,  Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, along with other celebs, attended the screening of Gehraiyaan on Wednesday.
     

    Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Soni Razdan and her daughter Shaheen Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, and others were spotted at the screening. Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya arrived at the screening together in a car, singing the recently released song Beqaaboo from the movie. 

    Shakun Batra along with the stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa present at the event, 

    Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 

    Deepika Padukone was seen in a sexy outfit posing for the shutterbugs at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai.

    Ananya Panday donned a monochrome mini skirt with black crop top at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai.  

    Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were present at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 

    Director Shakun Batra was present at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. He was seen posing for the cameras.
     

    Rajat Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the Wednesday night screening of Gehraiyaan in Mumbai. He is also part of the film cast.

    Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish in an oversized denim jacket at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 

    Sanya Malhotra and Tahira Kashyap were seen posing for the cameras at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 

    Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath attended the Wednesday night screening of Gehraiyaan in Mumbai.  

    Vijay Varma was seen smiling and posing for the media at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 
     

    Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai. 

    Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti were seen posing for the media at the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in Mumbai.
     

