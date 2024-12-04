UnitedHealth Stock Draws Retail’s Attention After Executive Fatally Shot In NYC Amid Investor Day, Sparks Debate

Some retail users criticized the market’s perceived indifference, as the stock rose despite the tragedy.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. were in focus on Wednesday, trading higher despite a tragic incident involving Brian Thompson, CEO of the company’s insurance division, UnitedHealthcare.

Thompson was fatally shot near the New York Hilton Midtown, where UnitedHealth was hosting its annual investor meeting.

Reports suggest the attack was targeted, with the shooter waiting for Thompson before firing at him from about 20 feet away. The attacker reportedly fled on foot, and authorities are currently investigating.

In a statement, UnitedHealth said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare… We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

Thompson joined the company in 2004 and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, holding key leadership positions throughout his tenure.

The incident generated intense discussion on Stocktwits, where retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bearish’ by midday amid a spike in message volume.

Several users criticized the market’s perceived indifference, as the stock rose despite the tragedy.

Others debated the appropriateness of trading strategies based on such events.

A Stocktwits poll revealed divided opinions among retail investors, with 38% believing the market should focus on fundamentals rather than reacting emotionally to such news, while 32% felt the stock’s rise reflected poorly on investor sentiment.

UNH retail poll, sentiment and message volume on Dec 4 as of 12:30 pm ET

UnitedHealth’s 2025 guidance update on Tuesday was likely contributing to the stock’s strength.

The company projected revenue of $450 billion to $455 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $428.7 billion, and in-line adjusted EPS projection of $29.50 to $30.00.

It also reaffirmed its 2024 guidance, including adjusted EPS of $27.50 to $27.75.

