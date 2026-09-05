Arjun Kapoor has finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'O Saathi Re', co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor shared wrap-up pictures on Instagram, calling the project 'very special'. He is now sporting a new look for his next film.

Arjun Kapoor Wraps 'O Saathi Re'

It's a wrap for actor Arjun Kapoor on Imtiaz Ali's 'O Saathi Re', which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. On Friday, Arjun met with Imtiaz and Aditi and spent quality time with them. He even shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram, expressing excitement about the project. "Wrapped something very special, with some very talented special people. Will miss you guys. Was lovely to be directed finally by my college friend @imtiazaliofficial #OsathiRe #Netflix," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

In the comment section, Aditi thanked Arjun for "being so effortlessly amazing." "Arjuuuuuuuuuuuun Thank you for being so effortlessly amaaaaaazing… always cheering for you…. Biggest luck for your new adventure," she wrote. In response, Arjun commented, "@aditiraohydari u were amazing and that lunch was spectacular."

Imtiaz Ali on the Film's 'Vintage Heart'

Excited to present the story to the world, writer and showrunner Imtiaz said in a press note, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

Arjun Kapoor Preps for New Project

Arif Ali has directed the film. After finishing the shoot for 'O Saathi Re', Arjun is now looking forward to working on his new project. On Friday evening, he even got a fresh haircut by popular hairstylist and his friend Aalim Hakim for his next film.

Flaunting his new cut, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "New look for a new film, announcing soon. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for taking time out for me so late at night to set the look. Love you. #newlook #newfilm #newme." Check out his pictures here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun is also expected to star shooting for Hansal Mehta's 'Billionaire' soon. (ANI)