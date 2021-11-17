Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

Today bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande, Mahira Sharma, Kartik Aaryan were spotted in the city. Check out their stunning photos right here. Ankita will be very soon getting married to Vicky Jain.

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is all ready to tie the knot with Vicky Jain. She had thrown a bachelorette party for her girl gang in Mumbai. She looked sexy in a wine coloured short dress. She posed for the camera with her best friends. Ankita will be getting married by the end of the year. The wedding season is finally here. She had worn golden heels, kept her tresses open and did glamorous makeup.

We really cannot stop crushing at Deepika Padukone's airport look. She has totally earned her name in creating high standard airport looks. From ethnic wear to athleisure, the heroine never fails to impress us with her airport wardrobe. She is always the talk of the town.

Mouni looked sultry in a thigh slit dress. She was spotted at Bandra. The Bengali beauty is known for her fitness and skincare regime.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked hot as she was snapped at the airport. It is high time we start taking stylish notes from the actor. His career graph has already seen a rise, and he has impressed his fans with his acting chops. The actor knows to work on his style game and how? The actor was looked hot in black formals. He obliged the paps with photos while they snapped him from a distance. His airport look has always been on point, and he has often shell out style goals. Isn't the actor looking super cool and chic? His formal black jacket made him look more handsome. However, he did not follow the COVID-19 norms and was seen roaming without a mask.



Mahira Sharma was spotted at the airport today. She is known to shell out major airport fashion goals because of her sartorial picks

Everybody was seen in their stylish best. Rashami Desai was seen adhering to the black colour theme. Mahhi Viz, Sana Makbul, and Shristy Rode were also present at the party.