  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Patralekhaa copy Deepika Padukone’s reception look?

    With the latest pictures from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s reception out, it makes us wonder if Patralekhaa’s look was inspired by Deepika’s Bengaluru reception look. 

    Did Patralekhaa copy Deepika Padukone reception look? drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Patralekhaa’s first picture from her reception evening is out, looking every bit of a regal newly-wedded bride. However, ever since her photograph is doing rounds on social media, we can’t help but think if she has an uncanny resemblance with Deepika Padukone’s Bengaluru Reception look. 

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied a knot in a close-knit affair on Monday at New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas. The images and videos of their wedding festivities, including their reception, have started to spread on social media like a wildfire, giving glimpses of their fairytale wedding.

    However, one thing that has caught our minds is Patralekhaa’s attire for her reception. One may recall how stunning a bride Deepika looked on her Bengaluru reception day which was held on November 21, 2018. Deepika donned a gold Sabyasachi silk saree which is close to her roots. Now, images of Patralekhaa from her reception show her in a similar silk saree. The newly turned ‘Mrs Rajkummar Rao’ wore a cream coloured saree with gold zari work all over it.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa’s reception look, out; This is what they chose to wear

    Another commonality between Deepika and Patralekhaa’s reception looks are their choice of blouses. Both the Bollywood ladies wore blouses that had full sleeves, although Deepika’s blouse was white in colour, whereas Pratralekhaa’s was a golden-coloured blouse. 

    In fact, Patralekhaa and Deepika both opted for a heavy choker set with emeralds embellished in it, and round matching emerald studded earrings. Their choice for the hairdo was also similar – tying it in a sleek bun and accessorising it with flowers. Here, however, there was another slight difference. While Deepika chose white flowers for her gajra, Patralekhaa opted for red flowers. The actresses wore the sindoor also in a rather similar fashion, which is by parting their hair and then applying it in their maang. The red bindi completed the look for both of them.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding pictures out: Bride shares beautiful D-Day pictures

    Interestingly, this is not the first time that two actresses are being compared for their wedding looks. When Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, her reception look was compared with that of actress Anushka Sharma who is married to India cricketer Virat Kohli. During Deepika’s reception too, several parallels were drawn by the netizens regarding hers and Anushka’s look. While Deepika and Patralekhaa’s looks too may match, we can’t deny that both the actresses have won our hearts in the reception look.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa reception look out this is what they chose to wear drb

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa’s reception look, out; This is what they chose to wear

    Video Icon
    NCT Lucas Winwin give latest teaser a skip? Fans react like this

    NCT’s Lucas, Winwin give latest teaser a skip? Fans react like THIS

    Video Icon
    Sayantani Ghosh to get married on December 5; here's what the menu will be SCJ

    Sayantani Ghosh to get married on December 5; here's what the menu will be

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Venkatesh Daggubati talks about Mohanlal's role in Drushyam 2 and more RCB

    Exclusive: Venkatesh Daggubati talks about Mohanlal's role in Drushyam 2 and more

    Video Icon
    Pooja Hegde does 'BIKINI SHOOT' in Maldives; watch video SCJ

    Pooja Hegde does 'BIKINI SHOOT' in Maldives; watch video

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Floods: 15 flaws that CAG found in state's preparedness

    Kerala Floods: 15 flaws that CAG found in state's preparedness

    Video Icon
    Xi Jinping to Joe Biden Need solid stable China-US partnership gcw

    'Need solid, stable China-US partnership, better communication: Xi Jinping to Joe Biden

    Video Icon
    Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur photos that reveal Aditya journey of becoming Bollywood heartthrob drb

    Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: photos that reveal Aditya’s journey of becoming Bollywood heartthrob

    Video Icon
    India records 8865 fresh COVID cases active cases lowest in 8 months gcw

    India records 8,865 fresh COVID cases, active cases lowest in 8 months

    Video Icon
    US CDC issues level one advisory for india gcw

    US CDC issues ‘level one’ health advisory for Americans coming to India

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers and Stats-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers

    Video Icon
    russia s 400 triumf surface to air missile system all you need to know indian air force

    Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

    Video Icon