Did Patralekhaa copy Deepika Padukone’s reception look?

With the latest pictures from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s reception out, it makes us wonder if Patralekhaa’s look was inspired by Deepika’s Bengaluru reception look.

Patralekhaa’s first picture from her reception evening is out, looking every bit of a regal newly-wedded bride. However, ever since her photograph is doing rounds on social media, we can’t help but think if she has an uncanny resemblance with Deepika Padukone’s Bengaluru Reception look.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied a knot in a close-knit affair on Monday at New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas. The images and videos of their wedding festivities, including their reception, have started to spread on social media like a wildfire, giving glimpses of their fairytale wedding.

However, one thing that has caught our minds is Patralekhaa’s attire for her reception. One may recall how stunning a bride Deepika looked on her Bengaluru reception day which was held on November 21, 2018. Deepika donned a gold Sabyasachi silk saree which is close to her roots. Now, images of Patralekhaa from her reception show her in a similar silk saree. The newly turned ‘Mrs Rajkummar Rao’ wore a cream coloured saree with gold zari work all over it.

Another commonality between Deepika and Patralekhaa’s reception looks are their choice of blouses. Both the Bollywood ladies wore blouses that had full sleeves, although Deepika’s blouse was white in colour, whereas Pratralekhaa’s was a golden-coloured blouse.

In fact, Patralekhaa and Deepika both opted for a heavy choker set with emeralds embellished in it, and round matching emerald studded earrings. Their choice for the hairdo was also similar – tying it in a sleek bun and accessorising it with flowers. Here, however, there was another slight difference. While Deepika chose white flowers for her gajra, Patralekhaa opted for red flowers. The actresses wore the sindoor also in a rather similar fashion, which is by parting their hair and then applying it in their maang. The red bindi completed the look for both of them.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that two actresses are being compared for their wedding looks. When Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh, her reception look was compared with that of actress Anushka Sharma who is married to India cricketer Virat Kohli. During Deepika’s reception too, several parallels were drawn by the netizens regarding hers and Anushka’s look. While Deepika and Patralekhaa’s looks too may match, we can’t deny that both the actresses have won our hearts in the reception look.