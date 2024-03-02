Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    Singer Rihanna was in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event and the pop sensation left India on Saturday morning.

    article_image1

    Before her departure, the singer posed for the paparazzi, talked with them, and even took photos with the photographers stationed at Jamnagar Airport. 

    article_image2

    Rihanna donned a pink dress, a blue shawl across her shoulders, and black shoes for her departure airport look. 

    article_image3

    In the pictures circulating on the internet, she was seen posing with the cops at the airport who also gave her a 'Thankyou' card. 

    article_image4

    While she posed for the paparazzi, a few of them seemed to ask if they could take photos with her and she happily posed with them. 

    article_image5

    Rihanna motioned them to come forward and struck various positions with them. The singer's gesture is being applauded on social media.

    article_image6

    Rihanna's team was also seen leaving in the wee hours of Saturday morning and they too posed for the paps outside the airport. 

