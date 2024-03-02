Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport

Singer Rihanna was in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event and the pop sensation left India on Saturday morning.

Before her departure, the singer posed for the paparazzi, talked with them, and even took photos with the photographers stationed at Jamnagar Airport.

Rihanna donned a pink dress, a blue shawl across her shoulders, and black shoes for her departure airport look.

In the pictures circulating on the internet, she was seen posing with the cops at the airport who also gave her a 'Thankyou' card.

While she posed for the paparazzi, a few of them seemed to ask if they could take photos with her and she happily posed with them.

Rihanna motioned them to come forward and struck various positions with them. The singer's gesture is being applauded on social media.

Rihanna's team was also seen leaving in the wee hours of Saturday morning and they too posed for the paps outside the airport.