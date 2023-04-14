Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song is a must-watch for their fans-WATCH

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's steamy romantic scene in the song 'Futani Ke Fatak' from the film Romeo Raja goes viral.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are costumed like a wedding pair in the song's video, dancing to the cheerful and catchy music.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is called "Palang Tod" because it depicts a passionate romantic moment between the two stars, piqued their fans' interest. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their connection in the song is amazing, and their fans can't wait for their next endeavour. Since its publication, the film has gained over 2.5 million views on YouTube and has been extensively shared on other media sites.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans laud the actors' connection and outstanding performance, and they impatiently await their next endeavour.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali have worked together in several Bhojpuri films and are considered one of the most successful on-screen couples in the industry. Also Read: Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's WILD bedroom song ‘Katore Katore' goes VIRAL

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali's fans eagerly await their next project together and are excited to see the magic they create on-screen. Also Read: Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan? RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan?

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled AHA

    Hema Malini 'Bihu' fiasco: Former actress finally apologises, says 'sorry' after being heavily trolled

    KGF Chapter 3 CONFIRMED: Yash's high-octane action sequences FIRST teaser is out-WATCH RBA

    KGF Chapter 3 CONFIRMED? Yash's high-octane action sequences teaser might have hint-WATCH

    Rihanna brought $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry- read details RBA

    Rihanna buys $21M LA penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry; read details

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station AHA

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

    Recent Stories

    Delhi govt's power subsidy to end today, LG Saxena didn't clear extension file: Minister Atishi AJR

    Delhi govt's power subsidy to end today, LG Saxena didn't clear extension file: Minister Atishi

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon Safari Harrier and other cars from May 1 gcw

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars from May 1

    ED misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    ED misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    football uefa Europa League UEL, MUN vs SEV: Erik ten Hag laments multiple injuries as Manchester United settles for frustrating home draw against Sevilla-ayh

    Europa League: Ten Hag laments multiple injuries as Man Utd settles for frustrating home draw against Sevilla

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan? RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal DATING? Did Pooja Hegde hint at their relationship after Salman Khan?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon