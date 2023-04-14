Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song is a must-watch for their fans-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's steamy romantic scene in the song 'Futani Ke Fatak' from the film Romeo Raja goes viral.

Nirahua and Amrapali are costumed like a wedding pair in the song's video, dancing to the cheerful and catchy music.

The song is called "Palang Tod" because it depicts a passionate romantic moment between the two stars, piqued their fans' interest. (WATCH VIDEO)



Their connection in the song is amazing, and their fans can't wait for their next endeavour. Since its publication, the film has gained over 2.5 million views on YouTube and has been extensively shared on other media sites.

Nirahua and Amrapali have worked together in several Bhojpuri films and are considered one of the most successful on-screen couples in the industry. Also Read: Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's WILD bedroom song ‘Katore Katore' goes VIRAL

