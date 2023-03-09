Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's WILD bedroom song ‘Katore Katore' goes VIRAL

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The romance of Nirahua and Amrapali in the song ‘Katore Katore' from the film Sipahi is worth watching for all fans; take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali, a Bhojpuri industry celebrity pair, never fail to surprise their fans. Their enticing chemistry in Bhojpuri tunes has fans going crazy. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on YouTube once more.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the song 'Katore Katore,' Nirahua and Amrapali are shown romancing one another. In the bedroom, the pair is seen romancing. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The sexy and bold images are driving admirers insane. Amrapali is dressed in a multicoloured saree, while Nirahua is dressed in a traditional orange kurta. In this video, they both look fantastic. Their bond is driving fans insane.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, is a gorgeous professional actress. She has had several hits in the Bhojpuri business.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She has also appeared in Zee TV serials such as Saat Phere and Maayka. She also appeared as Suman in the programme Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Also Read: Gigi Hadid HOT Photos: Supermodel ramps up hotness with her sultry looks in bikini

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She is typically seen working alongside Nirahua, for those who are unaware. The on-screen duo has appeared in nearly 33 films. The comfort and compatibility between the two are remarkable. People like this couple's connection. Also Read: Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis

