Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's fans love their song 'Table Pe Lavel Mili' from the film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 is going viral on social media.



The popularity of Bhojpuri films and songs is rising daily, and people appreciate them more than ever.

Nirahua and Amrapali, the famous pair of the Bhojpuri business, are adored by fans and are always in the spotlight for their films and videos. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nirahua and Amrapali's Bhojouri song '‘Table Pe Lavel Mili' has once again gone viral on social media.

Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav may be seen cuddling up in a bedroom in this video. Fans are going crazy with the couple's bold on-screen courtship.

In the video, Amrapali appears extremely sensual, and Nirahua is utterly captivated by her. This couple's sizzling hot video is not to be missed.



