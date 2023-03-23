Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's fans love their song 'Table Pe Lavel Mili' from the film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 is going viral on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The popularity of Bhojpuri films and songs is rising daily, and people appreciate them more than ever.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali, the famous pair of the Bhojpuri business, are adored by fans and are always in the spotlight for their films and videos. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali's Bhojouri song '‘Table Pe Lavel Mili' has once again gone viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav may be seen cuddling up in a bedroom in this video. Fans are going crazy with the couple's bold on-screen courtship.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Amrapali appears extremely sensual, and Nirahua is utterly captivated by her. This couple's sizzling hot video is not to be missed.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali never fail to impress their fans, and for those who don't know, they've appeared in about 33 films together.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation RBA

    Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called... RBA

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called...

    Ananya Panday gets trolled for copying Meryl Streep's iconic monologue from 'The Devil Wears Prada' RBA

    Ananya Panday gets trolled for copying Meryl Streep's iconic monologue from 'The Devil Wears Prada'

    Cameron Diaz quits acting: Hollywood actress' final Netflix film 'Back In Action' will be with Jamie Foxx RBA

    Cameron Diaz quits acting: Hollywood actress' final Netflix film 'Back In Action' will be with Jamie Foxx

    Recent Stories

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    football Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani, Jim Ratcliffe fail to place improved bids; here is why-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe fail to place improved bids; here's why

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car gcw

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car?

    Wake up India Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations snt

    Wake up India! Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations

    Army IAF execute 'Vayu Prahar' along Line of Actual Control (WATCH)

    Army, IAF execute 'Vayu Prahar' along Line of Actual Control (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon