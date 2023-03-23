Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH
Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's fans love their song 'Table Pe Lavel Mili' from the film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 is going viral on social media.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The popularity of Bhojpuri films and songs is rising daily, and people appreciate them more than ever.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Nirahua and Amrapali, the famous pair of the Bhojpuri business, are adored by fans and are always in the spotlight for their films and videos. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Nirahua and Amrapali's Bhojouri song '‘Table Pe Lavel Mili' has once again gone viral on social media.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav may be seen cuddling up in a bedroom in this video. Fans are going crazy with the couple's bold on-screen courtship.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
In the video, Amrapali appears extremely sensual, and Nirahua is utterly captivated by her. This couple's sizzling hot video is not to be missed.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali never fail to impress their fans, and for those who don't know, they've appeared in about 33 films together.