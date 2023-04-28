Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is worth WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey pump up the heat on 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor;' from the movie Mokama 0 KM; view a video that is difficult to ignore

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The internet is excited as the Bhojpuri superstars return with another scorching music video, "Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor."

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are well-known for their on-screen and off-screen romance. Nirahua and Amrapali appear hot in a passionate and sensual atmosphere. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the video, the actors tease each other in the most sensual way possible. The video's high point is the private section in which Nirahua taunts Amrapali.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They're dressed casually for the song, which was recorded in a bedroom and perfectly showcased their sensual chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song has already received millions of views on YouTube. Fans are swooning about Nirahua and Amrapali's chemistry in the song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans appreciate their on-screen chemistry in several Bhojpuri movies. Another popular collaboration is 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor,' and they have already recorded a lot of hit tunes. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

Photo Courtesy: YouTube