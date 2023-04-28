Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

The projects Priyanka Chopra has coming up are amazing. Citadel, a spy thriller series from the Russo Brothers starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, made its Amazon Prime debut today. In addition to this, Priyanka will appear in the Sam Heughan and Celine Dion-starrer Love Again. The movie will debut in theatres on May 12, 2023. Valentine's Day saw the release of the romantic comedy's trailer, which features a cameo by Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick are shown in the trailer telling Nick's character to slow down as they ride in the back of a cab. The next scene shows Nick slowly licking Priyanka's face. Now, during a recent conversation, Priyanka discussed the awkward kissing scene in Love Again with Nick Jonas, which was originally meant to be played by some ‘random guy’.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra said: “Thank God! Thank God it (their makeout scene) was my husband.” She then went on to explain the scene, mentioning that it was a bad online date. “The scene was written that it was a bad online date. With this guy I am eventually like 'Take it slow ‘. And he starts licking my face in slow motion. And this is during Covid-19 (pandemic), and they had to cast a random guy to do it. I was just dreading that. I am okay with no saliva in these situations, especially with someone you don't know,”

The actress also said: “Because I was going to be there for a year-and-a-half, he said 'I will help you settle down'. So our director Jim was like ‘since Nick is in town, and he is an actor, would you mind if we asked him (for the role of Priyanka's date)'.” Priyanka claimed that she agreed to ask him right away. "Because that was saliva that felt good. It feels comfortable," she said.

