Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

The incident occurred on an episode of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3, and an old video of it has gone viral on Instagram.

There is no need to introduce Shah Rukh Khan. He has always been well-liked by his followers since he is honest and considerate to them. SRK has millions of followers worldwide thanks to his illustrious filmography and charisma off-screen. But not all fans are created equal. In one instance, a single person treated the superstar brutally and rendered him mute. Season 3 of Kaun Banega Crorepati featured the event. On Instagram, a vintage event video has now captured everyone's attention.

The video, posted by Shah Rukh Khan's fan club (@iam__srk__king), features a KBC competitor toying with the show's host while seated in the hot seat. Her response momentarily took SRK aback, but his furious rejoinder grabbed everyone's attention.

“Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap bahot strict hain….Aap bura maanengi main apni taraf se maa ji ko ye cheque de kar aaun?….” the superstar replied. To which, the contestant agrees. “…Kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan next approaches her mother in the crowd, presents her with the cheque, and seeks her approval. The contestant's reaction, meanwhile, was unmistakable. While SRK received praise for his brutal response and his poise under pressure, some of his fans believed that, despite having a choice, her behaviour was wholly inappropriate. Shah Rukh Khan once again charmed everyone over with his witness.

