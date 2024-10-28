'Why has no one been arrested despite MUDA scam probe for over a month?': Complainant Snehamayi Krishna

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna expressed frustration over the lack of arrests in the ongoing MUDA scam investigation, which has lasted over a month. He questioned the effectiveness of the Lokayukta's inquiry and plans to escalate his concerns to higher authorities if no action is taken.

Why has no one been arrested despite MUDA scam probe for over a month asks Complainant Snehamayi Krishna
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

In a recent statement to the media, complainant Snehamayi Krishna expressed frustration over the lack of arrests in the ongoing Lokayukta investigation into the MUDA scam. The investigation has been underway for a month, yet no individuals have been detained.

Krishna questioned the rationale behind not arresting those who allegedly accepted bribes of only a few thousand rupees. “Due to this kind of inquiry by the Lokayukta, all the accused have managed to evade consequences,” he said. Referring to Natesh, the former commissioner of MUDA, Krishna challenged him, stating, “He claims to not know the law. I challenge that wretch to present the necessary documents. Why hasn’t he assigned a serial number to the sanction letter provided to Parvati?”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

He highlighted concerns regarding the implementation of the 2015 Act, which includes the enforcement of the 50-50 rule. According to Krishna, Natesh’s statements were based on the Supreme Court's order. He emphasized that his complaint includes documentation of illegal plots allocated during Natesh's and Dineshkumar's tenure. 

MUDA land scam: ‘Let’s wait for ED probe, there’s no urgency’, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Krishna voiced his disappointment, stating, “Why has the Lokayukta not arrested anyone so far?” He plans to visit the Lokayukta SP for further clarification and intends to file a complaint seeking the arrest of Natesh and Dineshkumar. “If this continues without anyone being arrested, I will file a complaint against the SP,” he added, raising questions about the effectiveness of the investigation.

Moreover, Krishna expressed his intent to escalate the matter to the High Court, specifically addressing Lokayukta SP Udesh. “Why is he here? Why hasn’t he arrested anyone despite the substantial evidence presented? What action has been taken after a month of inquiry?” he demanded. He further criticized Lokayukta’s approach, stating, “You are quick to arrest officers involved in small bribes, yet no action has been taken regarding the significant scams in MUDA, despite our complaints and evidence.”

