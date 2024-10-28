Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has captured viewers’ attention and topped TRP charts. Despite its success, several actors, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat, have left the show. In a recent podcast, they discussed their reasons for exiting and addressed on-set challenges they faced

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

The popular television show Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, has consistently held a top spot in TRP ratings. However, over the years, several actors have chosen to leave the show. Recently, Nidhi Shah announced her exit, following Sudhanshu Pandey, who departed a few months prior. In a recent podcast hosted by Bakhtayar Irani and Ali Asgar, former cast members Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, and Sudhanshu Pandey shared their reasons for leaving the show and addressed whether Rupali Ganguly had any influence on their decisions.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrayed Vanraj Shah, reflected on his exit, explaining that while Anupamaa had achieved cult status, he believed the show was approaching a point of decline, making it challenging for him to maintain authenticity in his role. He noted his concern that his character might eventually become repetitive, risking the audience's interest.

Nidhi Shah echoed Sudhanshu’s sentiments and highlighted the challenges he faced. She shared that while audiences saw effortless performances, the reality was different. She mentioned how intense scenes impacted Sudhanshu’s physical and mental well-being, often leaving him in severe pain and requiring frequent rest. According to Nidhi, Sudhanshu sometimes relied on five to six painkillers daily to manage his extensive scenes, some of which spanned 15 pages.

Nidhi elaborated that constant confrontational scenes wore on them, contributing to their decision to leave. When asked about a “trigger point,” the actors laughed, with Sudhanshu hinting that there was “someone on set.” When the podcast hosts inquired if lead actor Rupali Ganguly was difficult to work with, Nidhi clarified that Rupali was indeed a talented actor, while Sudhanshu and Paras shared a laugh.

Further, Nidhi noted that although she respected her colleagues, she encountered issues like her scenes being cut and facing discrepancies with her wardrobe and styling. She shared that her clothes were often subject to scrutiny, possibly because she received more elaborate costumes.

Paras, who had left over two years ago, recounted his abrupt departure, saying he was uncertain if he had quit or been dismissed. He revealed that he wanted his character to have a more substantial storyline but felt it was intentionally curtailed. While he believed the show’s top position led to limited oversight, he felt specific cast members were given preferential treatment, suggesting unresolved conflicts influenced his exit.

Sudhanshu concluded by saying that while every action has a reason, focusing too much on those reasons could prevent growth and moving forward.

