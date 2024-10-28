'Thank you for hospitality': 'Pakistan Zindabad' X handle probed for cryptic post on MP ordnance factory blast

Shortly after the deadly blast rocked Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur, a video surfaced on X, shared by an account named 'Pakistan Zindabad,' sparking intense scrutiny.

'Thank you for hospitality': Cops probe 'Pakistan Zindabad' handle for cryptic post on ordnance factory blast
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

At least two people were killed and nearly 15 others were injured after an explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Shortly after the deadly blast rocked the factory, a video surfaced on X, shared by an account named 'Pakistan Zindabad,' sparking intense scrutiny.

The mysterious post, with a background music, contained a cryptic message, "I speak. It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance Factory, Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken. The wisdom is yours.” The message, accompanied by the tagline "Love Pak Armies," added a layer of intrigue that left intelligence officials on high alert.

Also read: 15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur; chaotic scenes unfold outside hospital (WATCH)

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Chief of state intelligence, Yogesh Deshmukh, confirmed that the case is under intense investigation. “The matter is under scrutiny,” Deshmukh said.

Additional SP Samar Verma also informed reporters that efforts are underway to trace the account’s origin and understand the intent behind the content shared.

Jabalpur ordnance factory blast

The explosion occurred in the factory's F-6 section as workers were handling a Russian Picoda bomb. Emergency services were rushed on-site to assess the situation and assist in recovery efforts. Just as authorities began assessing the damage, the video was posted online, quickly gaining traction and raising security concerns.

