20 personnel of Indian Army complete Mandarin course to enhance communication with China

Twenty Indian Army personnel have completed an intensive Mandarin language training program at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat, earning them the title "Language Messengers." 

First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

New Delhi: In order to overcome the language challenges along the 3488-km-long line of actual control with China, a total of 20 Indian Army personnel successfully completed an intensive Mandarin language training program from Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat, to be called as “Language Messengers”. These language messengers will participate in the regular flag meetings, local level interactions and even during patrolling if they come across. 

It should be noted that Mandarin is a widely-spoken language in China.

These 20 jawans from the Eastern Command were equipped with essential linguistic skills that foster improved communication and understanding with neighbouring countries.

RRU Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel presented certificates to each participants, acknowledging their hard work and commitment throughout the rigorous training program. 

“The fluency in language is not merely a means of communication but serves as a powerful tool for articulating India’s perspectives on global platforms.”

“In an era where diplomacy often hinges on effective communication, these trained personnel are poised to act as vital links between nations, promoting greater understanding and collaboration.”

In a region marked by complex relationships, the jawans’ language skills represent a new, strategic approach to diplomacy, he said. 

The jawans, who have just graduated, have the
potential to make a meaningful contribution toward building trust and facilitating mutual respect across borders.  

“As these jawans embark on their new roles, they carry with them the responsibility of bridging cultural divides and enhancing India’s diplomatic engagements.”

The Indian Army has been focusing on this course ever since the Galwan Valley violent clash of 2020 took place between the troops of two countries. Prior to the clash, there were two courses on Mandarin language but after the clash, it has been increased to four courses.

Now, several Universities have come up to offer a course in this language. 

Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi-based Army Education Corps (AEC) Training College and Centre (TC&C) runs these courses, wherein around 10 officers and 30 junior commissioned officers and other ranks personnel get training in every batch. 

After their course, they are awarded a Master of Arts (MA) degree. A tailor-made course is also conducted at the same institute for the junior commissioned officers and other ranks for six months.
The institute also conducts two-month-long refresher courses for all those personnel who have completed the Chinese course. 

A few officers and men are also being trained at Delhi-based School for Foreign Languages. Besides, the three commands -- Northern, Central and Eastern -- mandated to look after the boundary with China run two courses every year with about 60 junior commissioned officers and other ranks in each batch. 

Four months back, Indian Army’s Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps or IV Corps had inked a memorandum of understanding with the Tezpur University for a 16-week Mandarin language course.

