Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE types of Laxmi idol for worship

Diwali falls on October 31st

Diwali is on October 31st, Thursday. It is traditional to worship Goddess Lakshmi on day in evening. Learn more about what kind of picture or image of Goddess Lakshmi to use

Avoid Lakshmi on Owl Imagery

According to scholars, the owl is also a vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi. Do not, by mistake, worship Goddess Lakshmi seated on an owl during Diwali

Avoid Standing Lakshmi Idols

Do not worship a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi in which she is shown standing. According to scholars, one should always worship Goddess Lakshmi in a seated posture

Avoid Damaged Idols/Pictures

Whether it's picture or idol of Goddess, make sure that it is not broken or damaged in any way. Worshipping such a picture or idol increases the likelihood of inauspicious results

Ensure a Serene Expression

While choosing an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi, ensure that Goddess's face is serene, not wrathful. Worshipping deity with angry expression never yields auspicious results

