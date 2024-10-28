Easy DIY tips to repair broken or cracked tiles at home: Fix them yourself!
Tiles are delicate and can easily crack. Learn how to fix broken tiles at home with these simple DIY tips.
DIY Tile Repair at Home
Tiles are now used throughout homes. They offer a sleek look but are fragile. Learn how to repair them easily.
Cracked tiles can make a home look unappealing. Repairing them is often cheaper than replacing them.
Materials needed: epoxy liquid, white cement, cloth, toothpick, dish soap, water, disinfectant, gloves, and a mask.
Cleaning the Tiles
Before repairing cracked tiles, clean them using dish soap and water. Ensure they are thoroughly dried to promote better adhesion during the repair process for optimal results.
Tile Repair Process
Mix epoxy and cement, fill cracks with a toothpick, let dry, clean with dish soap. Remember safety gear.