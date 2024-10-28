Easy DIY tips to repair broken or cracked tiles at home: Fix them yourself!

Tiles are delicate and can easily crack. Learn how to fix broken tiles at home with these simple DIY tips.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

DIY Tile Repair at Home

Tiles are now used throughout homes. They offer a sleek look but are fragile. Learn how to repair them easily.

article_image2

DIY Tile Repair at Home

Cracked tiles can make a home look unappealing. Repairing them is often cheaper than replacing them.

article_image3

Tile Repair Tips

Materials needed: epoxy liquid, white cement, cloth, toothpick, dish soap, water, disinfectant, gloves, and a mask.

article_image4

Cleaning the Tiles

Before repairing cracked tiles, clean them using dish soap and water. Ensure they are thoroughly dried to promote better adhesion during the repair process for optimal results.

article_image5

Tile Repair Process

Mix epoxy and cement, fill cracks with a toothpick, let dry, clean with dish soap. Remember safety gear.

