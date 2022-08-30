Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, stars who welcome Ganpati Bappa at home

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Come Ganesh Chaturthi and a hoard of celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes to come and stay with them for 10 days. From Salman Khan to the famous RK Studios’ Ganpati Bappa, check out some of the many stars from the Hindi film industry who install Ganpati idols at their home, each year on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav.

    Image: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

    With only a day left for the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin on Wednesday, August 31, preparations for welcoming Ganpati Bappa are near completion. The celebrations, this year, have more than doubled; it is for the first time since the pandemic that Ganesh Chaturthi will be held with great pomp. And thus, from the common man to the celebrities, everyone is highly excited about the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. As we await for Lord Ganesh to arrive in our homes and bless us with love, prosperity, health and happiness, here is a list of some of the many actors who welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes, each year on Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    Salman Khan: Ganpati celebrations at the residence of Salman Khan are the most popular across the film industry. Almost all the stars from showbiz arrive at Salman’s Galaxy residence in Bandra for the darshan of Ganpati Bappa.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh are popular not only for the Eid celebrations but also for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Each year, they welcome Ganpati Bappa and install his idol at their residence, Mannat. The entire family gets together for the festival and celebrates it with great pomp.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s why offering Tulsi leaves in Ganpati’s puja is considered inauspicious

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor and the RK Studios: Who does not remember the arrival of Ganpati Bappa at the RK studios in Chembur? For years and years, Ganesh Chaturthi at the RK Studios has been the most special in the film industry. The entire family including Ranbir Kapoor has always participated in the welcoming of Ganpati Bappa.

    Image: Nana Patekar/Instagram

    Nana Patekar: Actor Naa Patekar is a very big devotee of Lord Ganesh. Every year, the actor opens the door of his residence for Ganpati Bappa to come and stay with his family. Several celebrities from the industry come to visit Bappa at his residence and seek the lord’s blessings.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: The duo celebrate Ganesh Utsav together with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Last year, Kareena shared some pictures of Saif and Taimur worshipping Ganpati Bappa.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra: Shilpa and Raj have already brought Ganpati Bappa home! However, the sthapana of the idol will take place as per the mahurat on Wednesday.

