Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce News: Actress cryptic statement goes viral amid rumors, 'My life is not fairytale..

Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai's old interview goes viral, where she opens up about media scrutiny and shares a powerful statement, 'My life is not a fairytale.'
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been relentlessly battling rumors about their marriage, particularly speculations about a potential divorce and Abhishek's alleged affair. Despite the media frenzy, the couple has not issued any official statements, leaving fans to speculate and share old videos of the couple.

 

article_image2

Amid these rumors, an old 1999 interview with Aishwarya Rai has gone viral. In the interview, Aishwarya opened up about the negative perception the media had of her, often criticizing her for being reserved and unemotional in her personal and professional life.

 

article_image3

Aishwarya explained how, despite the media’s harsh criticism, she was still thriving in her career, receiving multiple offers each day. “I’m biding my time, I’d rather look before I leap,” she said, defying the negative narratives surrounding her at the time.

 

article_image4

She also spoke about the emotional toll of the media scrutiny. “Boy, it does hurt,” Aishwarya admitted. However, she added that the support from producers, directors, and distributors kept her going, pushing her to prove her critics wrong with her growth and success over time.

 

article_image5

Reflecting on her life, Aishwarya shared an emotional insight, saying, “My life is not a fairytale.” She highlighted the misconception that her life was perfect, reminding people that she, too, is human, with struggles and emotions. Her vulnerability in this rare interview continues to resonate today.

