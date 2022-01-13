  • Facebook
    Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiancé Varun Bangera; see pics

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
    Karishma Tanna will soon be tying the know with her fiancé, Varun Bangera.

    Karishma Tanna has been burning the internet with her bikini pictures that she frequently posts on social media. Recently, Karishma had put up a picture of her sunbathing while sitting by the poolside. The photographs had gone viral on the internet.

    On Thursday, Karishma Tanna had stepped out for a coffee date with her beau, Varun Bangera. The two were seen coming out of the Starbucks Coffee in Mumbai.

    Karishma Tanna wore a loose white shirt-style kurta on top of baggy blue jeans. She kept her look basic and comfortable yet looking stylish as ever.

    Varun Bangera was seen sporting a rather semi-formal look. He opted for a blue checkered shirt with rolled-up sleeves and blue denim. The black formal shoes complimented his look.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are expected to tie the knot early next month in Mumbai. Their wedding will be held on February 5 and the couple will throw a reception on February 6, reportedly. Before that, there are talks that Karishma’s Mehendi function will be held on February 4.

    However, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, especially in Mumbai, it is yet to be ascertained as to how many guests would be attending the couple’s wedding. But what we definitely are sure about is that Karishma will make for one pretty bride and that her wedding will be attended by many friends from the television world.

    Varun Bangera, a Mumbai-based businessman, got engaged to Karishma Tanna, last year on November 12. Karishma and Varun were introduced by a mutual friend around a year and a half ago. They hit off immediately and will now be sealing their relationship by tying the knot next month. Karishma Tanna has carved her own niche in the acting industry. She started her career with modelling but went on to become an actor who became a household name because of television serials. Karishma has worked in the Hindi as well as South film industries.

