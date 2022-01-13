Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiancé Varun Bangera; see pics

Karishma Tanna will soon be tying the know with her fiancé, Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna has been burning the internet with her bikini pictures that she frequently posts on social media. Recently, Karishma had put up a picture of her sunbathing while sitting by the poolside. The photographs had gone viral on the internet.

On Thursday, Karishma Tanna had stepped out for a coffee date with her beau, Varun Bangera. The two were seen coming out of the Starbucks Coffee in Mumbai.

Karishma Tanna wore a loose white shirt-style kurta on top of baggy blue jeans. She kept her look basic and comfortable yet looking stylish as ever. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

Varun Bangera was seen sporting a rather semi-formal look. He opted for a blue checkered shirt with rolled-up sleeves and blue denim. The black formal shoes complimented his look.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are expected to tie the knot early next month in Mumbai. Their wedding will be held on February 5 and the couple will throw a reception on February 6, reportedly. Before that, there are talks that Karishma’s Mehendi function will be held on February 4.

However, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, especially in Mumbai, it is yet to be ascertained as to how many guests would be attending the couple’s wedding. But what we definitely are sure about is that Karishma will make for one pretty bride and that her wedding will be attended by many friends from the television world. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna birthday: 9 times the actress showed her SEXY and BOLD side; see pics