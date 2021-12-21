  • Facebook
    Karishma Tanna birthday: 9 times the actress showed her SEXY and BOLD side; see pics

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    Actor Karishma Tanna is a household name. The young actress has carved a niche for herself. On her birthday, here are nine pictures of the actress that ooze out the sexy in her.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna is a household name of the Indian television and film industries. She has been working for quite a few years now and has established herself as an actor. The gorgeous actress who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning, sexy and bold looks, has been mesmerizing them with her superb performances as well.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    As she celebrates her birthday, here are some of the most gorgeous and sexy pictures of the actress that have been burning the social media with its hotness quotient. Take a lot.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Other than acting, Karishma Tanna has made a career in the world of fashion with modelling as well. Not just that, this bold and beautiful actress has flaunted her hosting skills as well. Without a single doubt, the actress, time and again, has proved that she is a multi-tasker and knows her game pretty well.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Besides working in the Hindi film industry, Karishma Tanna has done a few films down the South also. She made a number of appearances in the Kannada film industry too, gaining much appreciation there as well. However, she has made a fruitful career in the Hindi film industry, receiving applause for her performances from everyone.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    The claim to fame for Karishma Tanna was her role in Ekta Kapoor’s long-run television drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ which aired in the year 2001. The television serial featured Smriti Irani in the lead role. Since then, there has been no looking back for Karishma Tanna to date.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    During her leisure time, Karishma Tanna loves to travel to places and explore different cities and countries. The travel junkie in her often takes over as she loves to spend some quality time in different places. Other than travelling, Karishma Tanna also loves to read books. It would not be wrong to call her an avid reader as she often reads her favourite books.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    The actress who often flaunts her body in hot bikinis is a fitness freak as well. Karishma Tanna never skips her fitness routine. It is this schedule of her that keeps her body so toned and bikini-ready at all times. And at the same time, fitness keeps her mentally fit and strong as well.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna does not simply flaunt her body but also a tattoo that she proudly wears on her writs. The actress has got ‘Maa’ inked in Hindi on her right wrist, showing how attached she is to her mother.

    ALSO READ: Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    An actress herself, Karishma Tanna has often praised her co-stars and other actresses. But if it was to pick a favourite, Karishma has often said that Kangana Ranaut is her most favourite actress of them all. Karishma loves the ‘Queen’ actress for her proficient acting skills and her heart-winning performances.

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Other than fitness and travel, Karishma Tanna is a lover of food as well. The foodie that she is, Karishma loves to try out different cuisines. However, her favourite cuisine remains traditional Gujarati food.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: From Imam Siddiqui to Karishma Tanna; here are 5 contestants who argued with Salman Khan

