    After LEAKED MMS controversy Anjali Arora flaunts her SEXY body in her latest Instagram post (PICTURES)

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    'Kacha Badam’ girl posed in stunning while wearing a white gown with a thigh-high slit. Her followers can't stop swooning over her oh-so-sexy glamour appearance.

    Anjali Arora, a participant in "Lock Upp," is highly active on Instagram, and lately, she has been posting her stunning and seductive images. The Kacha Badam girl recently gave fans a sneak peek at her most recent steamy photo session where she displayed her toned legs and cleavage.

    Anjali posed elegantly and flawlessly while wearing a white gown with a thigh-high slit. Her followers can't stop swooning over her oh-so-sexy glamour appearance.
     

    Anjali Arora shared a few of her amazing photos wearing a magnificent gown on her Instagram account. While striking some sensual stances, she appeared to be no less than a diva. 
     

    Anjali Arora curled her hair but left it out in the open. She used kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, and black lipstick to accentuate her appearance.
     

    Sharing the post, Anjali wrote, “SHINE LIKE A STAR.” Soon after Anjali posted her pictures, fans took to the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.  While one called her an ‘angle’, another said, “haye garmi’.
     

    Anjali further shared a snapshot of herself in which she was seated and posing like a badass. She wore a short pink dress and stylish high pink heels, looking stunning.
     

    Since her MMS was published on social media, the starlet has recently been the target of abuse. Anjali said in an interview that the video of her bogus MMS that went viral was not her. 
     

    Anjali said that her family had been significantly impacted by it as they watched all her videos. Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars?

    Anjali Arora recently appeared in the music video "Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re" as part of her professional endeavours. Also Read: Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar’s rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

