    Shehnaaz Gill HOT Pics: Actress to romance Nawazuddin Siddiqui in next video, here are her alluring photos

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill is a big name all around the globe and not just in India. The actress has won the hearts of audiences and fans with her real persona and charm, which has made the 'Honsla Rakh' actress a permanent fan favorite as well.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill is a big name today in tinsel town and B-town. She has created a permanent fixture in both industries due to her hardwork and dedication. 

    For those unaware, the well-known actress Shehnaaz Gill would feature in globally renowned singer B Praak's next music video with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song is related to Sharab (alcohol). The music video has got shot already. The much-awaited song would be released soon. Before the music video date and poster reveal, here are the most alluring pictures of the diva on the Instagram.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz Gill is wearing a dark red colored high-slit long ensemble outfit. She has enhanced her look with long silver earrings and a silver hand bracelet. She has done smoky eye makeup and used a maroon lip shade. Shehnaaz is giving a dose of allure by posing in the water with her eyes closed.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz wore a silver and black colored Indian ensemble outfit. The image is from her song Ghani Sayaani. She is grooving to the beats of the hip-hop Haryanvi song in this picture. This outfit has a deep plunging neckline blouse that flaunts her cleavage. She is elevating the fashion game with this outfit look. She wore funky silver earrings and a nude lip shade with eye liner and kajal on her eyes.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz is looking toward the camera lens. The diva wore a maroon-colored hot ensemble one-piece outfit held together entirely by only strings at the back. She is flaunting her well-toned physique and back to her fans in this scintillating picture. She wore silver earrings and a nude lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz is looking towards the camera lens. The diva wore a maroon color hot ensemble one-piece outfit held together entirely by only strings at the back. She is flaunting her well-toned hands and back to fans in this searing picture.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this pic, Shehnaaz is soaring the temperature high on the 'gram with her sizzling looks as she poses in the water. She has gone for a no-makeup look with eyeliner, kajal, and only nude lip shade to enhance her daring look in the water.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    With wet hairs in the water, this time, Shehnaaz faces the camera directly heads on. Shehnaaz is soaring the temperature high on the 'gram with her sizzling looks as she poses in the water. She is wearing a white color bikini bra set in this picture.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz has worn a deep plunging neckline style gown. She is flaunting her toned body and chest in this picture which is sizzling hot and monochromatic.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill / Instagram

    In this picture, Shehnaaz Gill is giving a scintillating pose in the water. Her entire back and toned legs are clearly visible in this picture which is both a glam factor and amplifies the fashion game on Instagram.

