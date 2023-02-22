Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her dance moves in BOLD black bikini

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, performed a sexy dance to the viral song mix of Arabic Kuthu and Ramulo Ramula, and fans love her stunning body and dance moves.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just a few hours and is now viral. Namrata Malla has dropped a new dance video today on her Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD belly dance in her latest Instagram post

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla has a strong presence on social media. Namrata Malla frequently shares photos and videos with her followers, which is highly popular among Namrata Malla followers.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD black bikini. As soon as this video of Namrata Malla was released, it went popular on social media.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata grooves to the viral song mix of Arabic Kuthu and Ramulo Ramula with her effortless and smooth dance moves.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

In the video, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD black bikini. The actress looks stunning in the BOLD black bikini set. Namrata Malla is displaying her toned legs in the picture.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram