Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

Valentino’s latest campaign features Zendaya in an all-pink avatar. Along with her, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton too, has been roped in for the campaign.

Billion-dollar Fashion House Valentino will soon be launching its new campaign for fall 2022. For this, the fashion biggie has roped in two stars from the entertainment and sports world – ‘Euphoria’ actor Zendaya and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Glimpses of Valentino’s latest ‘Pink PP’ advertising campaign were shared by Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, on their respective social media handles. The pictures of our favourite fashion muses show them in hot pink from head t toes, and these pictures are just everything! Donning an all-pink look with the backdrop also in shocking pink colour, Zendaya captioned her images as, “💕PP Pink💕”.

In response to the images that Zendaya shared, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wrote: “One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love.”

Check out the images here:

In the pictures, Zendaya can be seen wearing two outfits: a hot pink dress with tights, full sleeves hand gloves, a clutch bag and block heels, and the other image shows her in a chic boss lady avatar as she dons a blazer, pants and top while accessorising with a bag, chunky earring and gloves. The other muse for this liberating ‘Pink PP’ campaign, a thought of Valentino’s creative director, was the F1 star, Lewis Hamilton.

So, what does the Pink PP collection of Valentino mean? The fashion brand itself revealed the answer. “#ValentinoPinkPPCollection A single hue makes a triumphant statement, centred on individuality,” said the fashion brand in one of the Instagram stories that it shared on its profile.

Sounds like Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton were the perfect muses for this! What do you think about this monochromatic look of the stars?