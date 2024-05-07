'Aavesham' OTT release: Fahadh Faasil's action comedy drama to stream on Amazon Prime

Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' will start streaming on Amazon Prime on May 9. The film hit the theatres on April 11, 2024, and reportedly earned Rs 150 crore worldwide. The film was directed by Jithu Madhavan.

Fahadh Faasil's latest Malayalam blockbuster, "Aavesham," is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting May 9th. Unlike previous blockbusters such as "Manjummel Boys" and "Premalu," which took over two months to debut on OTT platforms after their theatrical releases, "Aavesham" is making its OTT debut within four weeks while still running in theaters.

Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, "Aavesham" is an action-comedy drama initially slated for release during the Onam festival on August 25, 2023. However, it faced delays for unspecified reasons and eventually premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for his work in "Romancham," the movie has received widespread acclaim, with particular praise for Fahadh Faasil's stellar performance. Fahadh Faasil's portrayal of the eccentric Bengaluru don has resonated deeply with audiences, with his catchphrase "Eda Mone" gaining significant popularity among viewers.

According to reports, the film has minted Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The movie revolves around Fahadh Faasil's character, Ranga, who crosses paths with three students relocating to Bangalore for their studies. Upon enrolling in an engineering college, they find themselves entangled in a feud with a group of fellow students. Recognizing the gravity of their predicament, they seek the aid of a local gang leader named Ranga.

The action-drama is produced by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Sushin Shyam composed the music and Vivek Harshan edited the film. The cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir.



Latest Videos