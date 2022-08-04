Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures; covers assets with long hair

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    Uorfi Javed flaunts her long, lustrous hair in the latest topless pictures while she covers are assets. The actor has always been on the radar of the fashion police for her outfits and has also been trolled multiple times for the same. Recently, when she posed wrapping a rope around herself, the actor was trolled massively on social media. However, she later revealed the idea behind the pictures.

    Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

    Actor Uorfi Javed always makes it to the headlines for her appearances. One of the favourite celebrities of the paparazzi, Uorfi is often snapped at various locations of Mumbai, particularly the airport. Every attire that Uorfi has worn for her appearances has always brought all attention to her, especially on social media. In recent times, she has become one of the most talked-about actors in showbiz who are always in the news for their fashion. So much so that even Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from mentioning her name in Koffee With Karan’s episode that featured him with his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

    Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

    Once again, Uorfi Javed has grabbed all the attention, especially on social media, for the latest pictures that she posted on the photo-sharing application.

    ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed's ridiculously BOLD fashion: Fish-net swimsuit on Mumbai roads

    Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

    If you thought that Uorfi Javed wore something ‘hatke’, then you might have been mistaken. She wore ‘nothing’, quite literally.

    ALSO READ: Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

    Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

    Uorfi Javed decided to go completely topless for her recent photoshoot. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she used ‘thinking’ emojis in the comment section. To cover her assets, Uorfi used her long and lustrous hair.

    Minutes after the pictures were shared by Uorfi Javed, the post received more than 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Wearing blue denim and a big nose ring, Uorfi has literally set the internet on fire. However, the best part about her pictures is definitely her hair that you can’t take your eyes from! Meanwhile, Uorfi, who grew to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss OTT, has often been criticised and trolled for her take on fashion. Recently, she posted pictures and videos of herself wherein she covered a self with nothing but a rope, along with a heavy necklace. While many tried to troll her, Uorfi explained the idea behind it. She said that it was meant to reflect upon how brides are tied up with rituals, beliefs and customs after their marriage.

